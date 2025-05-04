Delhi CM launches digital system for filing of medical, post-mortem reports

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Promising to repair the damage done to Delhi during the past 27 years, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday launched a software to help digitise and speed up preparation of Medico-legal and post-mortem reports in criminal cases, a move aimed at increasing transparency and efficiency in the justice delivery.

Gupta launched the advanced digital platform called ‘MedLeaPR’ (Medical Legal Evidence and Patient Reporting) from the Delhi Secretariat premises and later told reporters, “We are working 24x7 to clear the backlog of 27 year and repair the damage done by the previous non-BJP governments and realise the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

MedLEaPR stands for "Medico Legal Examination and Post-mortem Reports System". It's a generic software developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to streamline and computerise the process of generating and managing medico-legal reports (MLRs) and post-mortem reports (PMRs).

The Chief Minister said that the digital platform enables effective reporting of medico-legal cases (MLCs) and post-mortem reports (PMRs) across health institutions.

“The goal of the system is to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the medico-legal documentation process,” she said, adding that the platform will also ensure access control for maintenance of secrecy and facilitate audits.

Delhi’s Home Minister Ashish Sood and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora were also present on the occasion.

CM Gupta stated, "With the launch of MedLeaPR, transparency and speed in judicial processes in Delhi will increase. Integrated with the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), MedLEaPR enables seamless data sharing between hospitals, investigating agencies, forensic labs, and the judiciary — dramatically cutting down processing times and ensuring secure, efficient exchange of information.”

She said the Delhi government is committed to providing fast, transparent, and trustworthy services to the public through the use of technology.

“Today’s launch is a strong example of our commitment to Digital India and e-Governance,” she said.

Highlighting the key features of the platform, CM Gupta explained that the MedLEaPR platform offers a range of advanced features aimed at streamlining medico-legal processes.

It enables the electronic submission of Medico-Legal Reports (MLR) and Post-Mortem Reports (PMR) with e-signing capabilities, eliminating the need for handwritten documentation. All reports are stored in a centralised, secure database that is accessible only to authorised personnel.

The system incorporates strict user access controls and maintains comprehensive audit trails to ensure confidentiality and accountability.

MedLeaPR is fully integrated with the Delhi Police and other stakeholders of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), allowing seamless information exchange.

Additionally, the platform provides real-time notifications through SMS, email, and the Sandes app. It also includes tools for the graphical representation of injuries and burns, along with offline form availability to ensure continued functionality during emergencies.

As of May 1, 2025, the platform has been deployed across Delhi’s healthcare institutions, with 28 hospitals onboarded, 1,140 doctors registered, and a total of 1,276 cases processed — of which 896 have been finalised and 380 are currently under review.

She said the platform is now fully integrated with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), ensuring seamless data flow and coordination between institutions.

The Chief Minister emphasised that MedLeaPR reflects the government’s digital commitment to strengthening medico-legal systems.

She said this platform not only simplifies, streamlines, and makes the reporting process more transparent and efficient, but also bolsters accountability and public trust in the health and law enforcement sectors.

Future enhancements to the platform include video-recording capabilities, integration with court summons systems (eSummons), and virtual court proceedings through NyayShruti, she said.

