Delhi: CBI nabs MCD official red-handed for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended an Upper Division Clerk (UDC) of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Nazafgarh Zone, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a complainant in return for releasing gratuity payments.

The accused has been identified as Dal Chand, UDC at the MCD’s Nazafgarh Zone office in New Delhi.

According to a statement issued by the CBI, the agency registered a case against Dal Chand on August 4, 2025, based on allegations that he demanded 10 per cent of a gratuity amount - Rs 8,38,565 - as an illegal gratification from the complainant.

The bribe demand was reportedly made to facilitate the release of the said amount. The accused allegedly threatened that the remaining balance would not be released unless the bribe was paid.

Following negotiations, Dal Chand allegedly agreed to accept Rs 50,000 as a bribe for both releasing the gratuity already due and for processing the balance amount.

Acting swiftly, the CBI laid a trap and caught Dal Chand red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant on August 4.

He was immediately taken into custody. Further investigation is currently underway.

The CBI, in its statement, reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating corruption and taking strict action against corrupt public officials.

The agency has also urged citizens to report any instances of bribery or misuse of official positions. Citizens can report corruption-related matters by visiting the CBI Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) office in Delhi, located on the 1st Floor, CBI Building, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road. They can also call 011-24367887 or mobile number 9650394847 to lodge complaints or share relevant information, the agency said in its press statement.

This latest action adds to a series of operations by the CBI aimed at curbing systemic corruption within public offices and ensuring transparency in the functioning of government departments.

