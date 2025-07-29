Delhi: CBI arrests PWD engineer for accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) An engineer of Delhi’s Public Works Department was arrested by the CBI while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 for clearing bills of a contractor, an official said on Tuesday.

Kalu Ram Meena, Executive Engineer, PWD, JCD-2, Rouse Avenue District Court Complex, was arrested on Monday, the official said.

The complainant said in his application to the CBI that the accused Executive Engineer demanded a bribe at the rate of 3 per cent of the total amount of the bills.

The bribe was demanded to release payment against the pending bills submitted by the contractor earlier, said a CBI statement.

“After negotiation, the accused Executive Engineer demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant for clearing his pending bills,” it said.

After the arrest, the probe agency conducted searches on Meena’s premises in Delhi and Jaipur, which led to the recovery of Rs 1.60 crore as well as property documents and bank account having sufficient balance.

The arrest of the Delhi PWD engineer by the probe agency comes close to a similar action against a Railway engineer in Nashik who was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a vendor engaged in supplying packing material.

Vijay Chaudhary, Senior Section Engineer (Quality Check), Traction Machine Workshop, Central Railway, Nashik, was arrested on the complaint of an official of the company from whom the bribe was demanded, the CBI said.

The Nashik-based company’s official said in his complaint to the CBI that the accused Senior Section Engineer demanded an undue advantage of Rs 15,000 for issuing a Quality Check Report related to a supply of wooden packing wedges made against a Purchase Order.

On receiving the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Senior Section Engineer red-handed while demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

