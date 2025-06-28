Delhi BJP urges police to probe all angles in murder of East Delhi youth

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Giving a conspiracy twist to a youth’s murder in East Delhi’s Geeta Colony, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra on Saturday urged the Delhi Police not to treat the incident merely as a case of road rage.

They urged police to ascertain the true motive behind the killing, as the bereaved family has voiced some concerns and suspicions.

The two BJP leaders expressed grief over the murder of Yash, 21, on Friday, and stressed that the matter requires a swift and thorough investigation.

Malhotra, accompanied by local MLA Anil Goel, visited the victim’s residence in Rani Garden earlier in the day and met the grieving parents and offered their condolences and support.

The MoS assured the family that Delhi Police would investigate the case with full diligence, and a strong and watertight case would be prepared.

He stated that, if required, the Delhi government would provide the best legal assistance for action against the accused.

He affirmed that East Delhi BJP stands firmly with the bereaved family and for any assistance, the family can reach out to local MLA Goel or Shahdara District President Deepak Gaba.

In the evening, Gaba and other local BJP officials attended the last rites of the deceased Yash.

Yash’s relatives alleged that the incident was pre-planned and that he was killed allegedly due to his friendship with a girl from another community.

The accused, including a juvenile, were identified as relatives of Yash’s friend, they alleged.

The slain youth was stabbed in the back after his scooter brushed past the accused juvenile. The juvenile chased Yash and, with the help of his kin and stabbed him near the Geeta Colony Pushta flyover.

The victim’s family also alleged that the parents of Yash’s female friend had once come to their house and issued life threats to him.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.