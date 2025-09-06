Delhi BJP’s Purvanchali leaders seek special facilities for Chhath devotees at railway stations

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Ahead of the Chhath festival, a delegation of Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha on Saturday met with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and submitted a memorandum seeking special assistance centres at major railway stations.

The memorandum presented by Morcha President Santosh Ojha requested that special assistance booths be provided during the sacred Chhath Mahaparv to facilitate the travel of devotees and fasting worshippers.

The delegation included Delhi BJP Office Secretary Brajesh Rai, Purvanchal Morcha In-Charge Vipin Bihari Singh, Co-Incharges Kaushal Mishra and Manish Singh, as well as Morcha General Secretaries Sanjay Tiwari, Vishal Singh Chandel, and Ashish Kumar.

The memorandum expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vaishnaw for announcing 12,000 special train trips during the festival season.

The Morcha appealed that since Chhath Mahaparv coincides with the Bihar elections, and a large population from Purvanchal resides not only in Delhi but also in NCR areas such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Sonipat, Gurugram, and Faridabad, the number of trains from NCR stations should also be increased.

“This would help reduce the pressure on Delhi railway stations during Chhath travel,” said the memorandum.

The BJP team suggested that dedicated help and assistance centres should be set up by the Ministry of Railways at major railway stations in Delhi and NCR, specifically for Chhath devotees and fasting participants, which would have a highly positive impact.

Earlier in the day, workers of the Delhi BJP and the party’s elected representatives, including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, attended a workshop organised at the BJP Central Office Extension in Delhi to plan the activities of the Seva Pakhwada campaign in the Capital.

The Seva Pakhwada will be organised on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 and continue till Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, involving activities like cleanliness drives, tree plantations, blood donation camps, health camps, sports competitions and painting events.

