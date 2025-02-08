Delhi Assembly poll results: Slugfest in Bengal over probable impact in 2026 state polls

Kolkata, Feb 8 (IANS) In the wake of the resounding victory of the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections, a political slugfest started over the impact of the results on the crucial "Battle for West Bengal" in 2026.

The Delhi results have emboldened the BJP leaders in West Bengal. According to the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP’s success in the Bengali-dominated pockets at Delhi is especially significant on this count.

"Delhi results is a lesson that unity of common people is important for ending any misrule anywhere, If the people of West Bengal get united too, the end of Trinamool Congress misrule in West Bengal will also be inevitable," Adhikari said.

BJP state President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said that the Delhi results are reflections of the people’s faith in BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We are hopeful that finally there will be change also in West Bengal," he said.

A Trinamool Congress leader, however, claimed that the Delhi results will not have any impact on the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2026.

"Trinamool Congress will be back in power again in 2026 winning at least 250 seats with Mamata Banerjee as the Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term. We are not bothered by what has happened in Delhi. There is no Delhi impact on West Bengal," he said.

Significantly, till Saturday evening, there had not been a single comment either from Mamata Banerjee or the Trinamool General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on the Delhi results.

Meanwhile, more than making comments on the results of the Delhi elections, the state Congress leadership in West Bengal was busier in replying to allegations that the division of anti-BJP votes by it ensured the smooth victory of the BJP in the national capital.

According to former state Congress President and former five-time MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress can never be blamed for its decision to contest from all the seats in New Delhi.

"It was the Aam Aadmi Party, which from the beginning, decided to contest alone and was not willing to leave any ground for Congress in the Delhi Assembly elections. All regional parties, including the Trinamool Congress, gave total backing to the AAP in the Delhi elections. But still, such results surfaced. Now it is clear that the bigger anti-BJP platform cannot consolidate without the Congress," Chowdhury said.

