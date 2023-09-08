Delhi on alert on G20 Summit eve, security intensifies

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) On the eve of the two-day G20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi, security has been intensified across the national capital, with curbs on traffic regulations coming into force on Friday.

From early Friday morning, police personnel were seen checking vehicles in areas across Central Delhi and other adjoining regions.

Officials are also diligently monitoring city developments through a state-of-the-art control room, which utilises a network of 5,000 CCTV cameras strategically placed throughout the city.

According to the police, the control room receives district-wise visual feeds, and two security teams work in shifts to provide continuous, round-the-clock surveillance.

From Thursday midnight, non-essential vehicles were directed to use the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternate routes from the city borders.

“This restriction applies to Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), which will not be allowed to enter Delhi. However, goods vehicles transporting Essential Commodities like milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies, with valid 'No Entry Permissions,' will have entry permission,” says a traffic advisory.

In view of the high-profile event starting from Saturday, Delhi Police have implemented various security measures, including the deployment of skilled markswomen and armed forces at key locations, intensifying border area patrolling, and conducting thorough security checks.

To bolster their efforts, Delhi Police is receiving support from a force of over 50,000 security personnel, K9 dog squads, and mounted police units.

Security forces are also on high alert to prevent any potential incidents.

Police have increased patrolling efforts and stationed additional checkpoints at crucial installations.

Citizens have been encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the police.

Highlighting the multifaceted security concerns associated with the Summit, police emphasise the national and international dimensions.

"Previous summit locations have experienced law and order challenges stemming from protests by both international pressure groups and local organisations," said an official.

To ensure the safety of G20 delegates visiting the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in central Delhi, police have collaborated with civic agencies to address the issue of monkeys and dogs in the area.

"We have requested the relevant agencies to deploy catchers to mitigate the monkey and dog presence during the delegates' visit. The nearby jungle area has prompted us to engage snake catchers as well," said the official.

These catchers will continually monitor the Rajghat vicinity and provide updates to the security personnel.

