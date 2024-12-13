Dehradun: Janaushadhi scheme beneficiaries get cheaper medicines, thank PM Modi

Dehradun, Dec 13 (IANS) The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several schemes for the poor, which are directly benefiting from them. Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is one of them.

Under this scheme, medicines are being made available to the poor at cheap rates across the country. More than 200 types of medicines are being provided at these centres.

People suffering from diabetes have benefited a lot from the opening of these centres. Diabetes patients, who had to buy medicines from outside for Rs 3000 to 4000, are now getting the same from Jan Aushadhi Kendra at 50 per cent of the price.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra is being run at Kalidas Road in Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun. Medicines are being made available to people at this centre at cheap rates.

A large number of people visit this Janaushadhi Kendra every day to get medicines at cheap rates. People coming here thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this scheme.

Arjun Singh, who works at Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra, said, “We are providing medicines to people at cheap rates through Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra. The government has started a very good scheme through which people are getting medicines at cheap rates. People are very happy with this government scheme. People are also becoming aware of this scheme. I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the cheap medicines that people are getting.”

A customer Mohit Prasad Sharma, said, “We get cheaper medicines at Jan Aushadhi Kendra here. I want to thank Modi ji.”

GR Pant said, “I am retired from BSF. I buy medicines from Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra. Medicines are available here at cheap prices. I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi again and again for this scheme.”

It is noteworthy that the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Yojana is a public welfare scheme of the Central Government.

