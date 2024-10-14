Defeat BJP in Sandur bypolls: Siddaramaiah to voters

Ballary, Oct 14 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called on the people of the Sandur Assembly constituency to defeat the BJP candidate in the bypolls to the Assembly seat.

“We all must defeat the BJP. They are conspiring against me,” the Chief Minister said amid the investigation of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam against him by the Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Chief Minister highlighted the successful implementation of five guarantees at the cost of Rs 56,000 crore for the people of Karnataka, including those in Sandur.

“BJP leaders are sitting idle, throwing around false accusations that the state government has no funds. If that's true, how was Congress MP E. Tukaram able to bring Rs 1,200 crore for the development of Sandur in the past year,” he said while inaugurating various development works and laying foundation stones for projects at the "Sadhana Samavesha" in Sandur.

He added that the Union government is depriving Karnataka and Sandur constituencies of their rightful share of funds.

"BJP and State President B.Y. Vijayendra don't dare to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the funds owed to the state. Isn't this betrayal against the people of Sandur and Karnataka," he said.

He said that Karnataka ranks first in tax contributions but the Union government ranks last in returning our rightful share.

CM Siddaramaiah expressed his appreciation for MP E. Tukaram, saying that he has brought Rs 1,200 crore in funds for the people of Sandur.

“Tukaram contributed to building and distributing 12,000 houses to the people of the constituency. The people should teach BJP a lesson in the bypolls which is running a conspiracy and plotting against me,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also mentioned that E. Tukaram contested in the Lok Sabha elections out of loyalty to the party, adding that he has a deep love and trust for the people of Sandur.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.