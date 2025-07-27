Deeply painful: President Murmu expresses grief over Mansa Devi stampede

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at the Mansa Devi Temple in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, which claimed the lives of at least six devotees and left several others injured.

In a message shared on the social media platform X, the President conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families and wished a swift recovery for those injured in the incident.

“The news of the death of many devotees in the stampede accident on the way to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar is deeply painful. I express my heartfelt condolences to all the grieving families. I pray that all the injured devotees recover quickly,” the President posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted to the tragedy, expressing grief over the loss of lives and extending condolences to the families affected.

In a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office on X, PM Modi said the local administration was providing all necessary assistance.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede on the route to Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected: PM @narendramodi,” read the post from the PMO.

Six people were killed in the stampede that occurred early Sunday morning as thousands of devotees flocked to the Mansa Devi Temple during the auspicious month of Sawan.

According to Haridwar SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal, the tragedy unfolded due to overcrowding and a sudden rush in the temple premises. He said that a preliminary report indicated that a rumour about electric current spread panic among the devotees.

Eyewitnesses said panic spread quickly as people began pushing each other in the queue, leading to chaos and the fatal crush.

Emergency services responded swiftly, with police teams, medical personnel, and ambulances deployed to the site. The injured were immediately taken to nearby hospitals, where they are undergoing treatment.

Authorities are continuing rescue and relief efforts while also investigating the incident to determine how such a tragedy occurred despite crowd management measures.

