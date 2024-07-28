Death toll from stampede in Congo's capital rises to nine

Kinshasa, July 28 (IANS) At least nine people, including two women, have been confirmed dead in a stampede during a concert held Saturday in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), said DRC Health Minister Roger Kamba.

According to the minister, several serious injuries were also reported in the accident that occurred during musician Mike Kalambayi's concert at the Stade des Martyrs.

On the instruction of DRC Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka, a crisis meeting has been called for following the tragedy, the DRC Interior Ministry said late Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

With its 80,000 seats, the Stade de Martyrs is one of the largest stadiums in the country. Security sources said that the stadium was over capacity when the stampede occurred.

The Kinshasa municipal government announced late Saturday the launch of an investigation into the incident.

In October 2022, 11 people, including two police officers, were killed in a stampede during a concert by DRC singer Fally Ipupa at the same stadium.

