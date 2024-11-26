Death toll rises to 88 in sectarian clashes in Pakistan's Kurram

Islamabad, Nov 26 (IANS) The death toll of sectarian clashes in Kurram district of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has risen to 88, the hospital administration told media.

The violence erupted last Thursday when a convoy of passenger coaches carrying Shia Muslims was ambushed in the Parachinar area, leading to a heavy casualty, Xinhua news agency reported.

The attack sparked a wave of sectarian violence between Shia and Sunni communities, with multiple retaliatory assaults over the following days raising the death toll further.

A delegation of the provincial government visited the district, and a ceasefire has been agreed between both sects for seven days.

Muhammad Ali Saif, the KP Information Minister and provincial government spokesman, told the media on Sunday that a ceasefire was agreed upon for seven days between the tribes, and efforts are underway to resolve all issues amicably to reduce tensions.

"The government team is working closely with local leaders to facilitate dialogue. The parties have also reached a complete agreement to return each other's captives," he said, adding that there have been positive developments in engagements with stakeholders.

Kurram district has a history of sectarian violence. Earlier this year, in September, at least 60 people from both sects were killed in separate incidents, according to provincial governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

