Death toll rises to 257 in Ethiopia landslide, could reach 500: UN

Addis Ababa, July 25 (IANS) The death toll from Monday's landslide in southern Ethiopia has risen to 257, and could reach up to 500, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said Thursday.

More than 15,000 affected people need to be evacuated, and the government is finalizing an evacuation plan, UNOCHA said in a situation report.

The landslide in Geze Gofa District occurred Monday morning in the midst of a rainy season, which is expected to last until mid-September.

Some of the victims died in subsequent secondary landslides. Many remain unaccounted for, Xinhua news agency reported.

Seasonal rains occasionally cause deadly landslides in some parts of the East African country.

