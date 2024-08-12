Death toll from heavy rains, floods in Yemen rises to 61

Sanaa, Aug 12 (IANS) The death toll from recent heavy rains and floods in Yemen climbed to 61, according to a statement by the Executive Unit for the Management of Displaced Persons Camps in Yemen.

The latest casualties were reported in the country's northeastern province of Marib, where four displaced persons lost their lives and 20 others were injured due to severe weather conditions, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement released on Sunday.

It added that more than 7,000 displaced families have been affected by the heavy rain, winds, and lightning in Marib.

The statement noted that 2,973 families have been completely impacted, while 4,206 families have suffered partial damage across 41 camps and sites of internally displaced people in Marib.

Severe flooding in Yemen has caused widespread devastation.

According to a report released on Sunday by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen, the UN agency said that torrential rains have affected 34,260 families, with displaced persons bearing the brunt of the impact.

As the situation worsens, Yemen's National Center of Meteorology has issued warnings to citizens throughout the country, urging them to avoid watercourses and exercise caution. The centre forecasts continued heavy rainfall, floods, and strong winds, particularly in the highlands and western and southern regions of the country.

On Thursday, the Yemeni government called for international support to help address the damage caused by recent heavy rains and floods.

