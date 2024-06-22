Death toll from heavy rain in Central America rises to 30

Mexico City, June 22 (IANS) At least 30 people have died from heavy rain this season in the three Central American countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, according to authorities of these three countries.

Luis Alonso Amaya, director of El Salvador's national civil protection system, told local media that 19 people had been killed due to heavy rains, including two minors.

The minors were buried in a house located in the Soyapango district in the municipality of San Salvador, reports Xinhua news agency, citing Amaya.

The Salvadoran authorities' report on the damage caused by the heavy rains has so far recorded more than 1,500 incidents, 706 fallen trees, 521 obstructed roads and 2,582 evacuated people.

In Guatemala, at least ten people died, five were injured, and 376 were sheltered as of 9 a.m. on Friday due to the rains, according to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction.

Official figures also showed 239 roads and 27 schools were affected, along with 3,245 houses with slight, moderate and severe damage.

The risk and contingency management secretariat of Honduras has so far recorded one death as a result of the rains and more than 6,000 people affected, 945 of whom were evacuated.

According to experts, the continuous rainfall in Central America this week is due to the influence of several low-pressure systems in the region.

