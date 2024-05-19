Death toll in Afghanistan's flash floods rises to 18, worsening crisis

Islamabad, May 19 (IANS/DPA) Death toll in the fresh flash floods in Afghanistan's northern province of Faryab mounted to 18, the Ministry of Refugees reported on Sunday.

Hundreds of homes, nearly 200 hectares of agricultural land, over 100 shops, a health clinic, and livestock were damaged or destroyed, the ministry said in a statement.

Fresh floods worsen Afghanistan's already dire humanitarian crisis, adding to the toll from multiple natural disasters in the past years.

On Saturday, authorities in the central province of Ghor reported at least 50 deaths from flash floods, with widespread damage and blocked roads. Similar concerns were raised in Badakhshan province, where floodwaters block a major road.

Earlier this week, a devastating flash flood struck northern Baghlan province, leaving over 300 dead.

Extreme weather events such as flash floods and droughts are on the rise in Afghanistan. Experts blame the climate crisis for this. The country remains among the world's top 10 climate-impacted nations despite having a negligible carbon footprint.

After decades of wars and conflicts, the country is ill-prepared to cope with the consequences of climate change.

The country is still reeling from the multiple earthquakes earlier this year and severe flooding in March.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.