De Bruyne open to staying in Premier League after Man City departure

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne, who will end his decade long association with the club after this season, is open to staying in the Premier League after his departure.

The Belgian joined Manchester City in 2015 and saw a career resurgence unlike no other. He has gone on to become a Premier League legend, claiming six titles. De Bruyne is also a Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup winner with over 400 appearances for City to his name.

The 33-year-old has been linked with moves to the Saudi Pro League in Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer in the United States of America but believes he can still play at the same level and would not mind staying in England.

“I’m open for anything, anything, just because I have to look at the whole picture.“I’m looking at sporting, family, everything together, what makes the most sense for me and my family. I don’t know what that is, because it depends on when you speak to people and what they say about projects or something, like I said, I still feel like I can play at a good level, but then after I’ll have to make a decision once I really know a little bit more,” De Bruyne was quoted as saying by The Athletic.

De Bruyne has endured a challenging season due to injuries. Throughout the 2024/25 campaign, he suffered physical setbacks that kept him sidelined for extended periods. However, the midfielder has still managed to play 35 matches for Manchester City, scoring five goals and providing eight assists.

He also confirmed that he was not offered any deal by City to stay and was surprised by it but understood the decision.

“I have not had any offer the whole year, they (City) just took a decision. Obviously, I was a bit surprised but I just have to accept it. It’s fine. Honestly, I still think I can perform at this level like I’m showing. I understand clubs have to make decisions,” he added.

