A day before bypolls, 3 men injured in firing in MP's Vijaypur

Bhopal, Nov 12 (IANS) A group of miscreants opened fire at tribal residents in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district. At least three persons were reported injured in the incident.

The firing took place on Monday night in Dhachaya village in Vijaypur Assembly seat where the bypoll will be held on Wednesday. The incident has caused tensions in the region as it occurred a day before voting.

The injured have been referred to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

According to police, a scuffle, which began as a war of words turned bloody. Over a dozen men riding on motorcycles, open fire at a group of tribal people sitting in the village.

The attackers managed to injure three before fleeing. The villagers, however, apprehended one of the attackers, beat him up, and handed him over to the police. He is also admitted to hospital.

Police said that a case had been registered and further investigation was underway.

The incident has also sparked a political controversy in the poll-bound Vijaypur. On Tuesday morning, both Congress and BJP workers reached the police station and accused each of conspiracy to influence the polls.

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari claimed that the miscreants belong to the neighbouring state of Rajasthan, bordering with Sheopur district. "The dacoit who fired on the tribal voters in Vijaypur is Bunty Rawat, who hails from Karauli in Rajasthan," Patwari said.

Sharing the criminal record of the main accused Banti Rawat (as he claimed) Patwari further claimed that Rawat is a history-sheeter, who has been to jail multiple times on charges including murder and attempt to murder in Rajasthan.

