Dasun Shanaka returns as Sri Lanka name 17-man squad for Bangladesh T20I series

Colombo, July 7 (IANS) Former Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka returns as the hosts have announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting on July 10 in Pallekele. Shanaka is back in the national setup after nearly a year.

Shanaka last played for Sri Lanka in July 2024 and has now been recalled as the selectors look to strengthen the squad ahead of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.

With Shanaka’s inclusion, Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been left out of the squad. Rajapaksa has been struggling for form and was given a long run despite not delivering any notable performances since the 2022 T20 World Cup. His recent outing in New Zealand was poor, where he scored only 14 runs in two matches, and that has cost him his place in the squad.

Charith Asalanka will continue as the captain of the T20I side. The selectors have also brought back Chamika Karunaratne, another player who had been out of favour for some time. Along with the returning players, the squad includes key names like Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage.

Sri Lanka’s bowling unit will feature Eshan Malinga, who impressed in the IPL, alongside Nuwan Thushara and Matheesha Pathirana. These three are likely to form the core pace attack in the series. Kamindu Mendis has also been retained after showing promise recently.

The series against Bangladesh will be important for Sri Lanka as they look to settle their squad combinations ahead of co-hosting the T20 World Cup with India next year.

Sri Lanka T20I squad vs Bangladesh: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando, Eshan Malinga.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.