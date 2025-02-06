Darjeeling politics: BJP legislator writes to HM Shah for tripartite meeting on key issues

Kolkata, Feb 6 (IANS) A BJP legislator from the hills of Darjeeling in the northern sector of West Bengal has written a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention in convening a tripartite meeting to find a permanent political solution for the hills of West Bengal.

In the letter, the BJP legislator from the Darjeeling Assembly constituency Neeraj Tamang Zinba pointed out that despite claims from the BJP Lok Sabha member from the Darjeeling Parliamentary constituency Raju Bista that a tripartite meeting will be convened in January 2025, to date there had been no indication on this count.

“However, now that January has passed and February has commenced, the silence from the MHA on this crucial matter has begun to create an uneasy and conductive atmosphere among the people who have been waiting with bated breath for justice, resolution and closure,” read the letter from Zimba.

Pointing out that the very promise of political dialogue, which is the most sacrosanct mechanism in a democracy, had led to hope for the people from the Gorkha community.

"The delay and the apparent reluctance to uphold this commitment not only undermine the fate of the Indian Gorkhas in the democratic process but also cast an unfortunate shadow on the BJP-led Union government's sincerity in resolving this issue within the constitutional framework of our great Republic," Zimba's letter read.

Political observers feel that a permanent political solution in the hills of north Bengal is an extremely tricky issue since that solution cannot be complete without discussions on a separate Gorkhaland state, which again might lead to turmoil in Bengal politics.

