Dandi March anniversary: Historic tribute that saw 22 memorials raised along the route

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the participants of the Mahatma Gandhi-led Dandi March in 1930, describing it as a defining chapter in India's freedom struggle.

It was on this day (March 12) that Mahatma Gandhi and 72 Satyagrahis began their 386 km march, igniting a revolution against the British regime. The non-violent resistance set off a wave of civil disobedience that resonated across the nation, strengthening the fight for Independence.

Every year, the countrymen celebrate the spirit and strength of the civil disobedience movement that marked the beginning of the end for British rule.

However, the 80th anniversary of the Dandi March marked a watershed moment in the celebrations as the then Gujarat government under Narendra Modi made elaborate arrangements for chronicling the Yatra, not just through textbooks but with tangible memorials.

It was a timeless tribute to the Dandi March and India’s freedom struggle.

Modi Story, a popular handle on X has shared a detailed account of how the memorials were erected at 22 key locations along the Dandi March route to bring to life, the struggles and fight for Independence.

“Earlier, the yatra had remained confined to history books and memories. On the 80th anniversary of Dandi March, Narendra Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, envisioned a way to permanently honour this iconic event under the 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁,” it said.

“This project meticulously mapped the exact 386 km route of the yatra. Memorials were established at 22 key locations where Gandhi ji and Satyagrahis halted,” it further informed.

These locations were developed with night-stay facilities, commemorative pillars, and plaques featuring Mahatma Gandhi’s messages and historical information about the march.

According to Modi Story handle, two more landmarks were later created – namely Dandi Kutir Museum and the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial.

Dandi Kutir Museum was established in 2015 at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Ahmedabad, featuring state-of-the-art interactive audio-visual displays that chronicle the journey.

National Salt Satyagraha Memorial was opened in Dandi in 2019, showcasing 80 statues including Mahatma Gandhi and Satyagrahis, along with visual representations of the march.

