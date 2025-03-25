Dancer's death: Calcutta HC seeks case diary from police

Kolkata, March 25 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court directed West Bengal Police to submit the case diary in the matter of the mysterious death of dancer-cum event management professional Sutandra Chattopadhyay, who died in an accident last month, allegedly while trying to escape a group of drunk youths chasing her vehicle.

After the state police, since the beginning, claimed that the death was just a case of an accident following an overtaking spree of two vehicles and not a case of Chattopadhyay's vehicle being chased, the victim's mother Tanushree Chattopadhyay earlier this month approached the high court, seeking a fair probe in the matter.

The matter came up for hearing at Justice Tirthankar Ghosh’s bench on Tuesday, and the judge directed the state police to submit the case diary in the matter before the next date of hearing next month.

On the early morning of February 24 this year, Chattopadhyay died in an accident on the National Highway at Panagarh in West Burdwan district after the driver of the vehicle in which she and her colleagues were travelling increased the speed of the vehicle and took evasive action in an attempt to save her from drunk youths chasing them in another car.

Although the fellow passengers of the victim gave this statement to both the police and the media persons, the investigating officials claimed that the accident happened because of overtaking attempts in which the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The victim’s mother has been claiming that the investigating team had been trying to shield the youths, probably because of their influential connections, and approached the court for a fair probe so that her daughter gets justice.

Claiming that there was a mystery behind the death of her daughter, the mother also claimed that the investigating officials had been trying to hide “something” or protect “someone” in the matter.

So far, just one person has been taken into custody in the matter - Bablu Yadav, the owner of the vehicle, allegedly chasing Chattopadhyay’s vehicle. He is a local businessman, and he was driving the vehicle on that day.

