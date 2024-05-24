Czech President released from hospital after motorbike accident

Prague, May 24 (IANS/DPA) Czech President Petr Pavel was released from hospital on Friday after a motorcycle accident and is to receive further treatment at home, a spokesman announced on platform X.

The 62-year-old reportedly injured himself in a fall while riding at low speed through rough terrain on a closed training ground. Pavel then spent the night under observation at the Central Military Hospital in Prague.

No detailed information about the nature of the injury was provided, but it is not said to be serious. The newspaper Blesk reported that Pavel may have broken a rib.

According to the presidential office, his schedule will remain unchanged in the coming days, including a planned trip to Jordan next week, where the president is due to meet with King Abdullah II.

Pavel, a former chief of general staff, has been at the helm of the EU and NATO member state since March 2023. He is known as an avid motorcycle enthusiast, with several vehicles in his garage.

In May 2023, he rode his motorcycle to a meeting with Bavarian Premier Markus Söder in the German town of Selb near the Czech border.

After riding without a helmet last year, Pavel had to publicly apologize and donated money to an organisation that helps accident victims.

