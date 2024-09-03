Czech police finds 30 migrants in truck, one dead

Prague, Sep 3 (IANS) Czech Police found a truck carrying about 30 migrants on a highway, and one of them was dead.

The police said on social media platform X on Monday that they stopped the truck on the D8 motorway near Veltrusy, north of Prague, after 8:00 p.m. (local time) and detained the migrants aboard, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Everything points to the fact that these are transit migrants, and unfortunately, the initial information from the scene shows one person is dead," the police said without revealing more details.

After finding the migrants in a semi-trailer, the police closed the highway and used a helicopter to search for those who might have tried to escape.

Local media said the health condition of the migrants was bad. Their nationalities are not yet known.

