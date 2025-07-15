Customer tries to set Tata Safari, himself on fire at showroom after repeated technical issues, rescued by police

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) A shocking incident unfolded at the ASL Motors showroom in Mango, Jamshedpur, on Tuesday, when a frustrated customer allegedly attempted to set his Tata Safari SUV on fire and then threatened to immolate himself, citing repeated technical issues with the vehicle.

The customer, identified as Sumit, was stopped just in time by local police. Sumit had purchased the Tata Safari in January 2024 for around Rs 32 lakh.

Since then, he claims, the SUV has suffered from multiple technical problems.

According to him, the vehicle has been sent to the service centre 8–9 times, but only temporary repairs were carried out, and the problems kept recurring.

“I have been to the showroom, the company, and even filed a written complaint with the police, but no one is listening. I’ve reached a point where I felt that if the car doesn’t exist, and I don’t exist, there will be no more stress,” Sumit said, explaining why he resorted to the extreme step.

He alleged that his vehicle was parked at the company’s service centre for almost nine months, during which it suffered further damage -- including flooding that caused the underbody to rust.

He also accused the service centre staff of tampering with the car’s wiring without his consent and then pressuring him to take the vehicle back despite unresolved issues.

Sumit claimed to have photographic and video evidence of the water damage, as well as documentation of technical failures such as a faulty AC fan and brake issues.

“They said -- burn the car if you want, set yourself on fire -- we don’t care,” he added -- recalling a conversation with showroom staff that pushed him to the edge.

The local police, while confirming the incident, said they intervened before the situation could escalate further.

They also stated that since it was a matter between a private customer and the dealership, their role was limited.

However, they warned that attempting suicide is a punishable offence under Indian law.

