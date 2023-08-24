Custodial death: Calcutta HC raps cops over non-functional CCTV camera at police station

Kolkata, Aug 24 (IANS) West Bengal police have faced the ire of the Calcutta High Court over non-functional CCTV cameras at the Budge Budge police station in South 24 Parganas district.

While hearing a case related to the custodial deaths of four persons in August last year, the division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya directed the state police Director General to take note of the non-functional CCTV cameras besides issuing a directive to ensure that CCTV cameras at all the police stations across the state are functional.

“We have noted that in the report, the investigating officer has mentioned that the CCTV footage from the Budge Budge police station could not be provided as the cameras were not in a working condition then.

"This is a serious matter, which has to be immediately taken note of by the Director General of Police and a directive be issued throughout the state to ensure that the CCTV cameras, which have been installed at various police stations, are functional with the appropriate recording device. A report in this regard shall be submitted by the respondent/police on the next hearing date,” the order of the division bench read.

Although the order was delivered on August 22, the copy of it was uploaded on the website of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled on September 26.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.