'Cup is home guys, we all did it': Kuldeep thanks fans for their support

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) India spinner Kuldeep Yadav penned a special message to his fans on their consistent support during the T20 World Cup title win with Team India. The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final to end their 11-year-long drought for ICC title. India's T20 World Cup win not only established them as new T20 world champions but also gave a moment of joy to millions of Indian fans.

Kuldeep, who played in five matches for India in the tournament, picked 10 wickets including three crucial scalps in the semi-final against England.

Taking to 'X', the left-arm spinner wrote, "To all my fellow Indians, the month of June has been special to me and all of us. Together, we accomplished a dream that we were chasing for long.

"I would like to thank my teammates, the support staff, the media, and of course our biggest strength, the fans who kept supporting us throughout the tournament.

"I hope we have entertained you all and given you moments of joy that you, your family, and friends will cherish with us for a lifetime. The cup is home guys, we all did it," he concluded.

With the recent title, India joined England and the West Indies to become the third country to lift the T20 World Cup two times. India won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007 under M.S. Dhoni's leadership after beating Pakistan in the final.

Kuldeep missed the group-stage encounters in the United States but he replaced Mohammed Siraj in India's playing 11 for the Super Eight encounters and went on to play the summit clash to create history in Barbados.

