'Crocodile tears': JMM hits back at Babulal Marandi for claims on Paharia tribe

Ranchi, Dec 3 (IANS) The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Tuesday hit back at BJP state President Babulal Marandi over his comments on the condition of the state's primitive tribe, the Paharia, accusing him of "shedding crocodile tears" for the tribe.

"If Babulal Marandi is truly concerned about primitive tribes, he should first examine their economic and social conditions in BJP-ruled states like Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh," JMM General Secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said at a press conference here.

He further pointed out that Madhya Pradesh, under the BJP's rule, is home to 18 primitive tribes, yet their condition remains neglected. Similarly, Odisha has 15 primitive tribes, and Chhattisgarh has 12. Bhattacharya questioned whether Marandi was even aware of their names or locations. "We are ready to inform him about these tribes and suggest a comparative study of their social, economic, educational, health, and employment status with those in Jharkhand," he added.

Marandi on Monday had urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to form a special committee to ensure the all-round development of the primitive tribes, particularly of those belonging to the Paharia group. "The economic and social condition of the primitive tribes of Jharkhand, especially the Paharia, is not hidden. There is no proper access to roads for transportation to their villages nor do they get benefits of health services. There is also a severe lack of basic facilities like quality education and drinking water," he said in a post on X.

Bhattacharya also criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of misleading Jharkhand's tribals on religious grounds during election campaigns. "The tribals from Jharkhand working in Assam's tea gardens have not been granted Scheduled Tribe status to date. My question to Marandi is whether he ever raised their concerns when he was a minister, MP, or MLA," he asked.

Spotlighting the initiatives of the JMM-led government, Bhattacharya credited former Chief Minister Shibu Soren and current Chief Minister Hemant Soren for introducing direct government appointments for members of the Paharia tribe. "Our government has taken a number of steps for their welfare and upliftment," he stated.

He further stressed the JMM's strong electoral performance in the tribal region and said that the party secured success in 27 out of 28 tribal seats in the state. "The tribal population has given a resounding response to leaders from outside the state who sought to oust the government of a tribal son, Hemant Soren," he said.

The spokesperson also announced that under the Maiya Samman Yojna, an amount of Rs 2,500 would be deposited into the accounts of lakhs of women in Jharkhand on December 11, as part of the government’s ongoing development initiatives.

Bhattacharya reiterated the JMM’s commitment to the development and welfare of tribal communities, urging Marandi not to make hollow statements.

