Crimes against female students in MP must be addressed on priority: BJP MLA

Bhopal, Dec 16 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Bhupendra Singh cornered his government over the rising crimes against female students in the state and asked the government to address the issue on priority during the Assembly winter session which began on Monday.

During the ‘Question Hours’ session, Bhupendra Singh raised questions about the sexual exploitation of minor female students in schools and demanded an answer from the Education Department.

Singh, who is the BJP MLA from the Khurai Assembly seat of Sagar district, pointed out that the rising crimes against female students at school premises need to be addressed on priority.

He also expressed his disappointment over the inadequate response from the Education Ministry, alleging that the ministry has failed to provide a reply regarding measures taken for the safety of minor school girls.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Raghogarh Jaivardhan Singh also alleged that the school education department has provided wrong information regarding the action taken against schools where female students were sexually exploited in the past one year.

Jaivardhan Singh, who is the son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, demanded an answer from School Education Minister Uday Pradesh Singh for providing wrong information about the department.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, however, defended the School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh, claiming that the department has provided answers on the basis of questions which were brought before them.

"Saying that wrong information has been provided will be wrong because the Education Department has provided answers on the basis of questions brought before it. If there is anything missing in the department’s response, it can provide further answers the next day," Shukla added.

