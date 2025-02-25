Crime rate in Bangladesh surges under Yunus-led interim government

Dhaka, Feb 25 (IANS) The crime rate in Bangladesh is increasing at an alarming rate, according to the police data, which shows that in January, cases of murder, abduction, robbery, burglary, and theft have all seen a spike across the country and have been the worst compared to the last six years.

The data sharply contrasts the interim government's Home Affairs Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury's claim that the law and order situation is "satisfactory" in Bangladesh, according to local media.

Police Headquarters data shows at least 294 murder cases were filed with different police stations in January this year. An analysis of monthly crime data over the past six years revealed that the highest number of mugging and robbery incidents in a single month occurred in January 2025, with 242 reported incidents, reports the country's leading newspaper, The Daily Star.

The police data further reveals that incidents of mugging, robbery, and abduction also saw an increase in December and November last year compared to the corresponding months of the last five years.

Criticising the government's claim that law and order were normal, a criminology Professor in Bangladesh questioned, "Are these crimes, which are instilling fear among the public, truly a sign of satisfaction?"

People in Bangladesh are living in constant fear of becoming victims of murder, theft, mugging, or burglary, and the government appears uninterested and has no idea how to deal with the prevailing situation, The Daily Star reported, quoting the professor.

In a separate development, several violent crimes were reported in different parts of Dhaka on Sunday night within a few hours.

Many took to social media to express their outrage over the failure of law enforcement, as videos of miscreants attacking residents with guns and cleavers went viral.

Similarly, the situation outside Dhaka is reported to be equally volatile, with a degrading law and order situation. This has led to a sense of fear and insecurity among the citizens, with people fearing to step outside.

Meanwhile, several students took out a protest march towards the Bangladesh Secretariat on Monday, demanding his resignation for failing to ensure public safety and degrading the law and order situation in the country, according to the local media reports.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.