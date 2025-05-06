Crime against women: MP CM Yadav orders strict action

Bhopal, May 6 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday reviewed the law and order situation in the state during a meeting with senior police officials, including Director General of Police (DGP).

The Chief Minister emphasised on crime against women and general crime becoming a challenge for the state administration and police.

The Chief Minister has directed that strict action be taken in cases of general crimes and crimes against women across the state.

He also emphasised the need for heightened vigilance at educational institutions, stating that teachers and staff in schools and colleges must alert local police stations about disruptive or harassing elements.

"Incidents of harassment of girl students must be tackled firmly at the institutional level, and no leniency should be shown to those involved in such acts," the Chief Minister said.

Superintendents of Police (SPs) from across the state have been instructed to submit regular reports on the actions being taken against regular crime taking place in their respective districts.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed that a state-wide integrated campaign should be conducted to effectively control crimes against women and girls, with regular monitoring of its progress.

The Chief Minister said that the police officers who fail to act effectively will no longer remain in field postings.

He instructed that police officials must remain serious and proactive about implementing the new criminal laws.

"The police administration and staff at police stations must work sensitively and take all necessary steps in the interest of citizens and to strengthen law and order," Chief Minister Yadav said.

