Cricketer Radha Yadav rescued by NDRF during Gujarat flood

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) India's left-arm spinner, Radha Yadav, expressed her gratitude to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for their rescue efforts after she found herself in a dangerous situation due to floods in Vadodra.

Yadav took to Instagram to thank National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for coming to her aid. In a video, Yadav shared scenes of the flooding around her neighborhood, showing rescue personnel navigating the submerged streets on a raft. The video also captured people wading through the water, illustrating the dire conditions they faced.

"We were stuck in a very bad situation. Thank you so much NDRF for rescuing us," Yadav wrote, highlighting the severity of the situation and the timely intervention by the rescue teams.

The recent floods in Gujarat have caused widespread devastation, with reports confirming that 28 people have lost their lives and nearly 18,000 others have been relocated to safer areas. The relentless rains have submerged entire communities, making rescue operations challenging yet crucial.

Yadav, who is a vital part of India's 15-member squad for the upcoming 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, will soon shift her focus back to cricket. The tournament is set to begin on October 3, with India grouped alongside defending champions Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand. India will kick off their campaign against New Zealand on October 4.

She was last seen in action during the Women's Asia Cup, where she made a significant impact by taking a three-wicket haul in the semi-final against Bangladesh.

