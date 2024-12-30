WTC 2025: India’s Path to the Final – What Needs to Happen

India’s tour of Australia hit another major setback as the team faced a crushing 184-run defeat in the fourth Test at Melbourne. This loss leaves India trailing 1-2 in the five-match Test series, with their batting woes once again proving costly.

Chasing a challenging target of 340, India was bowled out for a mere 155, falling prey to Australia’s relentless bowling attack. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Kumar, and Washington Sundar offered some resistance, but the rest of the batting lineup crumbled under pressure. Jaiswal stood out with commendable performances in both innings, but it was not enough to save the match.

On the bowling front, Australia dominated, with Scott Boland and Pat Cummins claiming three wickets each. Mitchell Starc and Travis Head chipped in with a wicket apiece to seal the victory.

The defeat has dealt a significant blow to India’s chances of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, making their path to the summit clash more complicated.

India’s WTC Final Aspirations in Jeopardy

With South Africa already securing a spot in the WTC 2023-25 final, the race for the remaining berth is now between Australia and India. Following the loss at Melbourne, India’s position has weakened considerably. The team’s winning percentage has dropped from 55.89 to 52.77, leaving them third in the WTC standings.

Meanwhile, Australia has solidified their chances, with their winning percentage climbing from 58.89 to 61.46. They currently sit comfortably in second place, behind South Africa.

India has just one match left in this WTC cycle, while Australia has three games remaining, including a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka after the ongoing series.

What India Needs to Do to Qualify

Despite the setback, India’s hopes of reaching the WTC final are not entirely extinguished. To remain in contention, Rohit Sharma and his team must win the upcoming Sydney Test.

In addition to this, India will need some help from other results. Australia must either lose at least one match or draw both matches in their series against Sri Lanka.

While the odds are stacked against them, a win in Sydney combined with favorable results in the Australia-Sri Lanka series could still see India book a place in the WTC final. However, the path ahead is uncertain and fraught with challenges.