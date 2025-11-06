WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana Retained by RCB For Whopping Rs.3.5 Crores!

In what comes as no surprise to fans, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have officially announced Smriti Mandhana as their No.1 retention ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 auctions. The left-handed opener, who led RCB to their maiden WPL title earlier this year, continues to be the cornerstone of the franchise’s plans moving forward.

RCB confirmed the development with a striking social media post, celebrating Mandhana’s contribution and leadership. Retained for Rs.3.5 crore, she remains one of the highest-valued players in the WPL, reflecting her unmatched influence both as a batter and captain.

Under Smriti Mandhana’s captaincy, RCB scripted history by lifting the WPL trophy in 2025. Her aggressive batting at the top, combined with tactical acumen and calm leadership, was pivotal in turning RCB’s fortunes around after a disappointing inaugural season. She scored crucial runs in the middle and later stages of the tournament and inspired teammates like Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, and Renuka Singh to deliver under pressure.

Mandhana’s retention signals RCB’s intent to maintain a stable core ahead of the upcoming season. Alongside her, the franchise is expected to retain key performers who contributed to the team’s championship run, ensuring that RCB continues to be a dominant force in the WPL.

Fans flooded social media with messages celebrating the announcement, with #PlayBold and #SmritiMandhana trending across platforms. Many called her the “face of women’s cricket in India,” crediting her not just for her on-field brilliance but also for the visibility she has brought to the women’s game.

With this retention, RCB are clearly backing the leadership continuity that brought them success in 2025. Mandhana’s ability to lead with both grace and aggression, coupled with her consistent performances, makes her one of the most valuable assets in world cricket today.

As the countdown to the WPL 2026 auction begins, all eyes will once again be on Smriti Mandhana - the captain, the icon, and now, RCB’s first and most important retention.