WPL 2026 Retentions Full List: Smriti, Harmanpreet, Gardner Confirmed Ahead of Mega Auction!

As excitement builds for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction, all five franchises have finalized their list of retained players, keeping their top performers while making room for strategic changes. With stars like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Ashleigh Gardner, and Jemimah Rodrigues leading the retention lists, this year’s lineup promises a thrilling mix of experience, power, and youth.

The WPL 2026 mega-auction is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on November 27, 2025, where teams will bid to build or rebuild their squads. The venue has been communicated officially to all franchises, making this one of the key dates in the women’s cricket calendar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), have retained their core group that led them to the 2025 title. Skipper Smriti Mandhana continues as RCB’s No.1 retention for INR 3.5 crore, followed by wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh at INR 2.75 crore. Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry stays for INR 2 crore, while rising star Shreyanka Patil has been retained for INR 60 lakhs. The franchise clearly aims to preserve the same winning balance that brought them glory last season.

Mumbai Indians

Five-time India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur headlines the Mumbai Indians retentions with a value of INR 2.5 crore, alongside England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt, who continues as the team’s top-paid player at INR 3.5 crore. Hayley Matthews and Amanjot Kaur have also been retained, while G. Kamalini, an uncapped player, remains with the side for INR 50 lakhs, marking MI’s commitment to developing young domestic talent.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have kept their dynamic top order intact, retaining Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, and Annabel Sutherland, all valued at INR 2.2 crore each. South African powerhouse Marizanne Kapp remains a vital part of their all-round strength, and uncapped batter Niki Prasad stays on for INR 50 lakhs, making her one of the young faces to watch.

Gujarat Giants

The Gujarat Giants have opted for quality over quantity, retaining Australian duo Ashleigh Gardner (INR 3.5 crore) and Beth Mooney (INR 2.5 crore) - two players crucial to the team’s core. Their decision to go with a lean retention strategy suggests a major reshuffle ahead of the auction.

UP Warriorz

For UP Warriorz, the only retention this season is Shweta Sehrawat, the promising young batter from India’s Under-19 setup, who has been retained for INR 50 lakhs.

With the retentions now confirmed, all eyes are on November 27, when the WPL 2026 Auction takes place in Delhi. Franchises will look to strengthen their squads, fill gaps, and build balanced combinations in what promises to be a defining day for women’s cricket.