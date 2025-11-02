Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: Prize Money Ahead of Ind vs SA Clash Revealed!

The International Cricket Council has announced a historic increase in prize money for the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The total prize pool has been raised to USD 13.88 million, which translates to approximately Rs. 122.5 crore. This marks a sharp rise of nearly 297 percent from the USD 3.5 million (approximately Rs. 31 crore) offered in the 2022 edition.

For the winners, the payout is USD 4.48 million, around Rs. 39.55 crore. The runners-up will take home USD 2.24 million (about Rs. 19.77 crore). Each semi-finalist exits with USD 1.12 million (roughly Rs. 9.89 crore). Even participation is rewarded: every one of the eight teams is guaranteed USD 250,000 (approximately Rs. 2.2 crore) just for entering the tournament.

In the group stage, each match win earns USD 34,314, around Rs. 30.29 lakh. Teams finishing fifth or sixth get USD 700,000 (roughly Rs. 6.16 crore), while those placed seventh or eighth will receive USD 280,000 (about Rs. 2.46 crore).

This substantial increase in prize money not only surpasses the total prize pool for the men’s 2023 ODI World Cup (USD 10 million, around Rs. 88.26 crore) but also signals a clear push by cricket’s governing body for parity and growth in the women’s game. Officials have described the move as a defining moment in the evolution of women’s international cricket.

For the Indian women’s team, this means a far greater financial reward is on offer should they triumph in the tournament. The surge in prize money also comes at a time when sponsorships, broadcasting rights and commercial interest in women’s cricket are climbing rapidly, reinforcing the message that the women’s game is being treated as a major sporting property in its own right.

As the tournament progresses, the heightened stakes off the field are matched by competitive intensity on it. With millions of fans watching, the financial rewards now reflect the growing global audience, professionalisation and league-building that women’s cricket has achieved.