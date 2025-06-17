WI-W vs SA-W, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming Details, Full Squads, Broadcasting Info, Venue, and More

The third One-Day International of a three-match series between West Indies Women and South Africa Women is scheduled on Tuesday at Three Ws Oval in Barbados. The visitors won the second game by 40 runs, tying the series at one. The star was Sune Luus, who scored 76 off 65 balls.

West Indies won the first match by four wickets (DLS method) despite the rain. West Indies managed to chase down a lowered target of 180 in 34 overs thanks to a half-century from Qiana Joseph and assistance from Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor.

On Tuesday, June 17, the third One-Day International between the women of the West Indies and South Africa will take place. Three Ws Oval in Barbados will host the third ODI between the women of the West Indies and South Africa. At 7:30 PM IST, the third ODI between the women of the West Indies and South Africa will begin.

How can I watch the WI-W vs. SA-W third ODI live on Indian television?

There will be no live broadcast of the third ODI between the women of the West Indies and South Africa in India.

Where in India can I watch the third ODI between the WI-W and SA-W live?

The FanCode app and website in India will stream live coverage of the third ODI between the women of the West Indies and South Africa.

Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Realeanna Grimmond, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Jahzara Claxton, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, and Stafanie Taylor are the women who constitute the West Indies squads.

South Africa Squad: Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi, Karabo Meso, Miane Smit, Nondumiso Shangase, Sinalo Jafta, Laura Wolvaardt (c), and Tazmin Brits (w).