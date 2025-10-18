Who Were Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon? Remembering Afghan Cricketers Killed in Pakistan Airstrike

The cricketing world is in mourning following the tragic deaths of three rising Afghan cricketers, Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, who were killed in a recent airstrike in Afghanistan’s Paktika province near the Pakistan border. The strike, which also claimed several civilian lives, has left the Afghanistan Cricket Board and the wider cricket fraternity in deep shock.

The young players were in Urgun, a district in southeastern Afghanistan, and had reportedly traveled to Sharana to participate in a friendly local cricket match. After the game, they were attending a small gathering when the area was struck by an aerial attack, killing all three and several others.

Kabeer Agha

Among the victims, Kabeer (Kabir) Agha was known in local cricket circles for his discipline and growing potential as a domestic-level player. Hailing from Urgun district, Kabeer had represented his province in regional tournaments and was admired by peers for his all-round abilities. While official records of his cricketing career are limited, those who played with him described him as a young man dedicated to both the sport and his family. He was considered one of the few players from his region with the potential to break into higher-level competitive cricket.

Sibghatullah

Another victim, Sibghatullah, also known as Atal, was an emerging cricketer from Paktika. Reports suggest he had been active in youth leagues and had participated in several regional tournaments. Known for his composure on the field and quiet determination, Sibghatullah was said to be focused on building a career in cricket despite limited resources and training facilities in his hometown. Information about his family remains scarce, but local reports note that his death has deeply affected the sporting community in Urgun.

Haroon

The youngest among the three, Haroon, sometimes identified as Haroon Khan, was born on March 15, 2006. A right-handed batsman, Haroon had just started gaining recognition in Afghanistan’s youth cricket setup. His coaches described him as talented, hardworking, and ambitious. He dreamed of representing Afghanistan at the international level one day. His family, devastated by the loss, had supported his cricketing aspirations despite the challenges of growing up in a conflict-affected region.

Afghanistan: A Nation in Mourning

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has condemned the attack and announced the country’s withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20 series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Afghan cricket captain Rashid Khan called the deaths immoral and barbaric, demanding accountability and expressing solidarity with the families of the deceased.

The deaths of Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon have reignited discussions about the risks faced by athletes in conflict zones. Afghanistan, which has produced world-class cricketers despite years of turmoil, now faces another heartbreaking reminder of how violence continues to impact even its most promising young talents.

The three boys dreamed of playing for their country. Their bats, gloves, and hopes now lie silent in the aftermath of tragedy. For Afghanistan’s cricket community, their loss is not just a personal heartbreak but a painful symbol of unrealized potential in a nation that continues to fight for peace and stability.