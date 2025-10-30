Who Is Smriti Mandhana’s Fiancé, Palash Muchhal? All About Their Rumoured Marriage and Love Story

Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana and Bollywood music director-composer Palash Muchhal have captured public interest with their relationship that dates back to around 2019. Their frequent appearances together, social media posts and shared circles strengthened rumours of more than friendship, and in late 2025 those rumours advanced to wedding buzz.

At a press event in Indore, Palash coyly confirmed their bond, hinting that Smriti will soon become “the daughter-in-law of Indore”. Reports now suggest the couple is set to tie the knot in November 2025, with wedding festivities likely to begin around November 20 in Smriti’s hometown of Sangli, Maharashtra.

Smriti Mandhana's Wedding: Who Is Her Fiance, Palash Muchhal?

Palash Muchhal was born in Indore in 1995 into a musically inclined Marwari family. He trained in Hindustani classical music and entered the film industry as a composer in 2014, making his debut with Dishkiyaoon. Over the years he has composed for other films such as Bhoothnath Returns and Amit Sahni Ki List, and has explored roles as a singer and director.

His sister, Palak Muchhal, is a popular playback singer and philanthropist, and the family is known for charitable stage performances that fund heart surgeries for children. Palash’s estimated net worth ranges between Rs.24 crore and Rs.41 crore as of 2025.

Smriti Mandhana, born in July 1996, is one of the most celebrated batters in Indian women’s cricket. A left-handed opener and vice-captain of the national side, she has amassed more than 5,000 runs in ODIs and holds records including being the first Indian woman to score a century in all three formats. Off the field, she has strong endorsement value and a reported net worth of around Rs.30-34 crore. Her elegant stroke play combined with strong brand appeal make her a global ambassador for women’s cricket.

The worlds of cricket and music meet in this couple. Sources say they began spending time together through mutual friends and industry-events from 2019 onwards. Palash has publicly acknowledged their relationship and praised Smriti’s talent, character and grounding. Smriti has reciprocated that admiration on social platforms. The blend of sport and entertainment has made them a popular pairing with both cricket and film fans celebrating their journey.

Wedding Rumours & Celebration Plans

According to reports, the wedding celebrations will be held in Sangli, Maharashtra, and begin around November 20, 2025. While neither party has confirmed every detail publicly, multiple media outlets and sources close to the families indicate that the ceremony will be a private affair with close friends, teammates and industry peers expected to attend.

With both Smriti and Palash at pivotal phases of their careers, their union appears to be an embrace of stability, shared values and mutual respect. As fans await the official announcement and wedding day, the couple’s love story remains a positive highlight in the confluence of Indian sport and entertainment.