Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya’s Rumored Girlfriend After Jasmin Walia Breakup

Hardik Pandya’s personal life has once again become a trending topic. After being in the spotlight for his cricketing achievements, the star all-rounder is now making headlines over a possible new connection with model-actress Mahieka Sharma.

The speculation started online after fans noticed that Mahieka and Hardik follow each other on Instagram. A Reddit post sparked curiosity when Mahieka shared a selfie in which a faint male figure appeared in the background. Another post included the number 33, Pandya’s jersey number, which only intensified the buzz. Adding to this, both were spotted in Dubai around the time of the India-Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2025, further fuelling talk of a possible link between the two.

Who is Hardik Pandya's Rumored Girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma?

Before the Mahieka chatter, Hardik was linked with singer Jasmin Walia. Their outings together, from holiday snapshots to cricket match appearances, had caught the public’s eye. However, when the two unfollowed each other on Instagram, it gave rise to breakup rumours. Neither Hardik nor Jasmin ever publicly confirmed their relationship, but the social media move was enough to set tongues wagging about their split.

Mahieka has steadily built her own profile in the fashion and entertainment industry. She has featured in commercials for brands like Tanishq, Vivo and Uniqlo, while also appearing in music videos and indie films. On the ramp, she has walked for top designers such as Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, Tarun Tahiliani and Ritu Kumar. In 2024, she bagged the “Model of the Year (New Age)” title at the Indian Fashion Awards. Fashion magazines including Elle and Grazia have spotlighted her as one of the rising names to watch.

Away from glamour, Mahieka’s academic record is equally impressive. Born and raised in Delhi, she studied at Navy Children School, scoring a perfect 10 CGPA in her 10th board exams. She later pursued a degree in Economics and Finance, completing internships in management consulting before shifting her focus to creative pursuits.

What remains clear is that Hardik Pandya’s separation from wife Natasa Stankovic in 2024 is confirmed, and they continue to co-parent their son Agastya. His rumoured relationships with Jasmin Walia and now Mahieka Sharma, however, are still unverified. Neither party has issued any official statement, leaving fans to piece together hints from social media while the intrigue around Pandya’s personal life continues to grow.