Shreyas Iyer's Explosive 114 Off 55 Balls Drives Mumbai to Mammoth Total

Shreyas Iyer played a brilliant knock of 114 runs off just 55 balls, leading Mumbai to a massive total of 382/4 against Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Iyer’s explosive innings included 5 boundaries and 10 sixes. He became only the second player after Yusuf Pathan to hit 10 sixes twice in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Karnataka won the toss and chose to bowl first, but Mumbai’s top order made them regret that decision.

Mumbai lost Angkrish Raghuvanshi early for just 6 runs, but Ayush Mhatre (78 off 82 balls) and Hardik Tamore (84 off 94 balls) put on a strong partnership, adding 141 runs for the second wicket.

Then it was Iyer’s turn to dominate. The Mumbai captain attacked Karnataka's bowlers, smashing four sixes off Vidyadhar Patil, three off Vijay Kumar Vyshak, and two off Pravin Dubey. Team India’s T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, added a quickfire 20 runs off 16 balls.

Shivam Dube also played a quick cameo, remaining unbeaten on 63 off 36 balls. He shared an unbeaten 148-run stand with Iyer for the fifth wicket.

Karnataka's bowlers struggled, with Pravin Dubey (2/89), Shreyas Gopal (1/65), and Vidyadhar Patil (1/103) taking the wickets.

Mumbai’s powerful batting has given them a huge total to defend, and Karnataka will face a tough challenge in the chase.