Shafali Verma vs Smriti Mandhana: ODI Stats, Jersey Number, Net Worth, and Endorsements!

When it comes to Indian women’s cricket, few names generate as much excitement as Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. Both are aggressive top-order batters, known for their fearless approach and match-winning ability. However, their ODI careers stand at two very different stages: one defined by experience and milestones, the other by youthful exuberance and potential.

Smriti vs Shafali: ODI Career Comparison

Smriti Mandhana made her One Day International debut in April 2013 against Bangladesh, long before women’s cricket in India had the visibility it does today. Over the years, she has become a cornerstone of the Indian batting lineup, accumulating more than 5,000 runs in ODIs at an impressive average of around 48. Her record includes six centuries and over forty fifties, underlining her consistency and class. Mandhana’s ability to pace an innings and anchor the side makes her one of the most complete ODI batters in the world.

In contrast, Shafali Verma made her ODI debut in June 2021 against England. Still in the early phase of her 50-over journey, Shafali has shown flashes of brilliance with her explosive stroke play at the top of the order. She has scored over 500 runs in ODIs, with an average hovering around 25, and her strike rate remains among the best in the team. What she lacks in experience, she makes up for with raw power and aggression, setting up brisk starts for India in the powerplay overs.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma Jersey Numbers

Both players have also established strong individual identities through their jersey numbers. Shafali Verma dons the number 17, a number that is fast becoming symbolic of her youthful energy and fearlessness. Smriti Mandhana wears number 18, a jersey that resonates deeply with fans, not just because of her elegance, but also because it matches the iconic number worn by Virat Kohli, a player she has often cited as her inspiration.

Net Worth, Endorsements, and Brand Value

When it comes to endorsements, Smriti Mandhana currently leads by a large margin. Her popularity, combined with her long-standing success, has made her the face of several major brands. She has endorsement deals with Hero MotoCorp, Red Bull, Nike, BAS, Equitas Bank, and Garnier, among others. Mandhana’s estimated annual endorsement earnings exceed 4 crores, and her total net worth stands between Rs.30 and Rs.34 crore as of 2025.

Shafali Verma, though younger, is quickly catching up in brand recognition. Her fearless batting style and youth appeal have already landed her deals with SG, Nike, and Boost. With the rise of the Women’s Premier League and her growing international profile, experts predict that Shafali’s endorsement value will surge significantly in the coming years. Her net worth currently ranges between Rs.10 and Rs.12 crore, reflecting both her central contract with the BCCI and sponsorships.

While Smriti Mandhana remains the established superstar of Indian women’s cricket, Shafali Verma represents the sport’s fearless new era. Mandhana’s ODI record and endorsement dominance make her one of the global faces of the game, while Shafali’s promise ensures that the next chapter of Indian cricket will be equally explosive. The contrast between them, experience versus energy, is exactly what makes the duo so vital to Team India’s present and future.