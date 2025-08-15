Rohit Sharma Sparks Retirement Question in Cheeky Banter with Rishabh Pant: Watch

Rishabh Pant, an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, will undoubtedly become a fan favorite with his Independence Day post. That's because his tributes and wishes were accompanied by a heartwarming, never-before-seen film of the Men in Blue's victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai. There was also a giant clue about Rohit Sharma's future, which is becoming increasingly uncertain with each passing day.

Pant, a team member who couldn't make the 11, captured the instant changing room reactions of Shubman Gill, Rohit, and Mohammed Shami just after Ravindra Jadeja finished the pursuit with a boundary. After exchanging high-fives and embraces, Pant directed the camera to the rest of the team.

We could observe another massive embrace between captain and coach Gautam Gambhir, as well as some light banter among the players, including Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, and others. Pant also did not miss an opportunity to tease Rohit. The video concludes with him listening intently to Rohit.

Rohit inquires, "Kya? Retirement, lelu? Har baar jeetega, mai thodi retirement lete rahunga? (What was that? Should I retire? I can't keep retiring each time we win! Pant responds, "Maine nahi bola bhai, hum to chahte hai khelo!" (I did not say that, brother. We want you to continue playing.