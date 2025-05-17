RCB vs KKR, IPL 2025: Fan Anxiety Peaks Ahead of High-Stakes Clash

In what should be a welcome weekend for cricket fans across the country, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is going to resume tonight from 07:30 PM at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Many things have changed since the last IPL match. There are geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retired from tests, and fans are waiting to see if the IPL will hold the same excitement as before.

Virat Kohli will be felicitated at Chinnaswamy later today. There is a rain threat looming at the stadium, and it remains to be seen whether a full match can take place or not in Bengaluru. While that remains on the side, IPL fans have a whole new problem to worry about, and if you hear the reason behind why they are dreading the restart of the IPL, you will laugh out loud.

Remember how IPL is not just about cricket; it's also about entertainment. Brands do everything and anything to land their product for an ad slot during the IPL. One such iconic brand is Parle. Known for giving a nostalgic memory to 90s kids with Parle-G, Parle is also trying to promote their other products, and one such biscuit is Parle Marie.

Britannia dominates the Marie biscuit market due to the widespread recognition and purchase of their Marie Gold biscuits throughout the country. Now, Parle tried to demolish their competitor's market through this creative ad, which basically conveys that Marie biscuit only means Parle and nothing else.

This commercial was initially enjoyable. However, it became problematic for viewers when the ad was repeated so often that it became impossible to ignore. In a way, this is excellent brand promotion from Parle. One way or the other, they have ensured that the word Parle Marie remains in the memory of people. Like they say, any publicity is good publicity; Parle enjoys attention toward them.

Now that the IPL is restarting, cricket fans are worried about whether the same Parle Marie commercial will be beaten to death by Star and JioHotstar until they get so vexed with it. Even before the IPL came to a halt, people rioted against the commercial and even tagged the IPL chairman and BCCI, calling for a ban on the same.

Well, it will be fascinating to see whether the IPL continues with their Parle ad or not.