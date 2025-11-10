Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Playing XI, Pitch Report, Match Prediction, and Key Players

As the three-match One Day International series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka opens at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, team management of the hosts has shown confidence in continuity by naming the same Playing XI that featured in the recent series win over South Africa. This decision underlines Pakistan’s intent to carry forward momentum and rely on the core group that delivered when it mattered.

Playing XIs & Key Selection Notes

Pakistan’s lineup features openers Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub, followed by a middle order anchored by Babar Azam, wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Hussain Talat and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz. The bowling attack is spearheaded by captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, supported by fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, while spin duty goes to Abrar Ahmed and Nawaz. The balance reflects a deliberate mix of pace and spin, suited to home conditions.

On the Sri Lankan side, options abound. The squad may open with Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara, while the middle order could include Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (captain) and Kamindu Mendis. The bowling attack will lean on Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Asitha Fernando, though the absence of Dilshan Madushanka and Matheesha Pathirana due to injury and illness respectively weakens the speed department.

Match Conditions & Tactical Insights

Rawalpindi has offered a good surface for batting in recent ODIs, with first-innings averages hovering around 286. While seamers get early movement, the presence of dew and flat track typically benefits the chasing side. Toss-winning captains may prefer bowling first, expecting the surface to soften and spin to dominate later. Considering this, Pakistan’s decision to retain its spin resources makes strategic sense.

Key Players

Pakistan enters the series as favourites. Their home advantage, recent form and balanced squad give them the edge. Sri Lanka, despite their improved performance in ODIs this year, face a tough challenge.

Mohammad Rizwan: Exceptional record against Sri Lanka, top performer behind the stumps and with the bat.

Babar Azam: Has scored centuries against Sri Lanka and will aim to swing his form into this series.

Abrar Ahmed & Nawaz: With spin expected to play a major role, their impact could decide middle overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga: A vital asset for Sri Lanka with bat and ball; his performance could swing the game.

Prediction

While Sri Lanka has the talent to pull off an upset, the toss, conditions and home squad give Pakistan the upper hand. A strong start for the hosts could put Sri Lanka on the back foot early. If required, Pakistan chasing could clinch victory given Rawalpindi’s history of successful chases.

With both teams eager to make a winning start, this opening ODI will set the tone for the series. Expect Pakistan to kick off on a high, but Sri Lanka will be dangerous if they harness their mix of experience and youth.