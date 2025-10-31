Is Jemimah Rodrigues From Mangalore or Mumbai? Inside Her Family Origins and Father Ivan’s Controversy

Jemimah Rodrigues, one of India’s most exciting women cricketers, has a story that spans regions, culture and sport. Though she is often described as a “Mumbai girl”, her family originally comes from Mangalore in Karnataka. Her roots and upbringing are a blend of Mangalorean heritage and Mumbai ambition.

Her full name is Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues and she was born on September 5 2000 in Mumbai. Her parents are Ivan Rodrigues and Lavita Rodrigues. The Rodrigues family is Roman Catholic and has its ancestral home in Mangalore. At some point the family migrated to Mumbai so that the children could access better educational and sports opportunities. In Mumbai, the family settled and the young Jemimah grew up playing sport in the city.

Her father Ivan, a former club-level cricketer and junior cricket coach, was one of the earliest mentors in Jemimah’s life. He placed her in the nets from a young age, and when her family moved to Mumbai they ensured she trained alongside her brothers and under his coaching. Her mother Lavita worked in education and provided the emotional support that allowed a young athlete to dream big and stay grounded.

However, Ivan Rodrigues found himself at the centre of a controversy in 2024 when Mumbai’s prestigious Khar Gymkhana revoked Jemimah’s honorary membership. The reason given by the club was that Ivan allegedly booked the club’s hall repeatedly to hold prayer or religious meetings, and some members objected to the gatherings as they believed they were used for conversions.

Ivan publicly denied any conversion agenda and stated that the meetings were open to all and had been conducted with proper permission. The club said the matter was taken up in its annual general meeting and the membership was cancelled. The incident brought unexpected attention to Jemimah’s family life and faith.

Despite the controversy, Jemimah herself has remained focused on her sport and career. She has often spoken about the role of faith in her life and credited her Christian upbringing for the resilience and calm she shows on the field.

While her Mumbai upbringing provided the platform and facilities she needed, her family’s Mangalorean origins remain a part of her identity. The amalgamation of heritage and modern ambition has helped shape who she is today.