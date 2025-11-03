Inside India’s World Cup 2025 Triumph: Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, and the Stars Behind the Win

When Harmanpreet Kaur held the gleaming ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 trophy aloft at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the roar that followed echoed across the country. For the first time in history, the Indian women’s cricket team had conquered the world, and they did it in dominant fashion by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final that will be remembered for generations.

It was a campaign built on collective spirit, individual brilliance, and tactical sharpness. From Shafali Verma’s match-winning innings to the bowlers’ clinical control, every player had a role to play in India’s golden moment. Here are the biggest reasons why Team India lifted the World Cup 2025.

1. Shafali Verma’s All-Round Brilliance in the Final

After a subdued performance in the semi-final against Australia, Shafali Verma rose spectacularly to the occasion in the final. The 21-year-old opener played the innings of her life, smashing 87 runs off 95 balls, setting the perfect tone for India’s innings. Her fearless batting, filled with elegant drives, powerful cuts, and effortless lofted shots, kept the scoreboard ticking even under pressure.

But it was not just her batting that made the difference. When South Africa’s chase started to gather pace, Shafali took charge with the ball, picking up two crucial wickets, including that of Anneke Bosch. Her all-round performance rightfully earned her the Player of the Match award, and she became the face of India’s historic triumph.

2. Deepti Sharma’s Consistency and Composure

If there was one player who embodied calm and control throughout the World Cup, it was Deepti Sharma. Whether it was building partnerships in the middle order or bowling tight spells during crucial phases, she was India’s steady hand.

In the final, Deepti scored a valuable 41 runs that helped India post a challenging total and later bowled a disciplined spell that squeezed South Africa’s scoring rate. Her experience, composure, and ability to deliver under pressure made her one of the cornerstones of India’s success.

With 12 wickets and 245 runs across the tournament, Deepti once again proved why she remains India’s most dependable all-rounder.

3. Harmanpreet Kaur’s Leadership and Tactical Brilliance

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur led the team with courage, tactical maturity, and emotional intelligence. Her decisions in pressure moments, especially in field placements and bowling changes, were decisive throughout the tournament.

She led from the front, scoring a crucial 62 in the semi-final, and showed remarkable patience and positivity in the final, even when South Africa threatened to recover. Her leadership unified a young squad into a confident, fearless unit, and that was the biggest difference between India and the rest of the field.

4. The Bowling Unit’s Discipline Led by Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, and Deepti Sharma

India’s bowlers were the backbone of their World Cup triumph, delivering precision, consistency, and nerves of steel under immense pressure.

Shree Charani, the Telugu pace sensation from Andhra Pradesh, was the standout performer in the final. Bowling with remarkable control and rhythm, she delivered 9 overs, conceded just 48 runs, and took the crucial wicket of Anneke Bosch, breaking South Africa’s partnership at a decisive stage. Her ability to maintain tight lines despite aggressive batting from the opposition made her one of the breakout stars of the tournament.

Supporting her was Renuka Singh Thakur, whose sharp swing and early breakthroughs set the tone in the powerplay. Renuka’s relentless accuracy ensured South Africa was never able to settle, and her economical spells throughout the World Cup kept India in control during crucial moments.

Then came Deepti Sharma, whose off-spin once again proved invaluable. She bowled with flight, variation, and precision, choking the middle overs and forcing errors from South Africa’s batters. Her wicket of Sune Luus was a turning point, and her calm presence underlined why she is one of India’s most dependable performers in world cricket.

Together, this trio of Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, and Deepti Sharma formed a balanced attack that complemented Shafali Verma’s part-time spells beautifully. Shafali’s two wickets in the final added the perfect finishing touch, sealing a victory built as much on bowling discipline as batting dominance.

5. Team Depth and Unbreakable Spirit

India’s victory was also built on the strength of its depth and unity. Smriti Mandhana provided stability at the top, Jemimah Rodrigues played vital cameos, and Richa Ghosh finished innings with explosive power. The team’s fielding was sharp, their energy infectious, and their chemistry undeniable.

From the bench players to the coaching staff led by Gautam Gambhir, everyone bought into a single vision to bring the World Cup home. And they did just that, with an unshakeable belief in one another.

India’s victory in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup is more than a sporting triumph. It is a defining cultural moment that has inspired millions of young girls across the country, proving that dreams nurtured in Rohtak, Vizag, Ranchi, or Mumbai can shine on the world stage.

From Shafali Verma’s fearless batting to Shree Charani’s composed bowling and Deepti Sharma’s all-round brilliance, every player left an indelible mark on this campaign. The women’s game in India has not just evolved; it has exploded into the mainstream.

This is not just the story of a win. It is the story of a nation rising behind its women and a team that made history by lifting the world.