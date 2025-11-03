India Lifts World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma’s Heroics, Family, and Net Worth Revealed!

When the dust settled at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday evening, India stood tall as the new world champions in women’s cricket. The historic win in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Final over South Africa was not just a triumph of teamwork but a testament to one player’s extraordinary redemption, and that is Shafali Verma.

After struggling to find form in the semi-final against Australia, Shafali bounced back spectacularly in the title clash, proving her mettle when it mattered most. Her breathtaking knock of 87 runs at the top of the order and her crucial spell of two wickets with the ball turned the grand finale into a personal showcase of resilience, skill, and maturity far beyond her years.

Shafali Verma and the Final that Made History

South Africa entered the final brimming with confidence after beating England in their semi-final, while India had just edged past Australia in a nervy encounter. For Shafali, that semi-final was a personal disappointment. After a string of consistent performances earlier in the tournament, she failed to make an impact in the high-stakes game, prompting plenty of questions about her form.

But champions rise when challenged. In the final, Shafali Verma stepped onto the field with fierce determination. Opening the innings alongside Smriti Mandhana, she played with intent right from the start. Her 87 runs off just 95 balls, peppered with crisp boundaries and fearless lofted shots, set the tone for India’s innings. She built a crucial 142-run partnership with Mandhana, guiding India to a commanding total of 297 for 6 in 50 overs.

It wasn’t just her batting that caught the eye. When South Africa began their chase strongly, Shafali was thrown the ball in the middle overs. What followed stunned everyone; she dismissed Marizanne Kapp and Sune Luus with a brilliantly disguised slower delivery to break the backbone of South Africa’s innings. Her spell tilted the match completely in India’s favor. Eventually, South Africa were bowled out for 256, giving India a thumping 52-run victory and their maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title.

Shafali Verma in the Final- A Performance for the Ages

There was no surprise when Shafali Verma was announced as the Player of the Match. Her all-round brilliance on the biggest stage elevated India to glory and silenced her critics in one stunning performance. From being written off after the semi-final to emerging as the hero of the final, her journey across two games epitomized the spirit of Indian cricket, fighting back harder after every setback.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, speaking after the match, praised the youngster for her composure and match awareness. “Shafali was outstanding. She played with heart and lifted the entire team’s energy. This win belongs to her as much as it belongs to the whole squad,” Harmanpreet said.

Shafali Verma's Journey: From Rohtak to the World

Born on January 28, 2004, in Rohtak, Haryana, Shafali’s rise to cricketing superstardom has been nothing short of remarkable. Her father, Sanjeev Verma, a jeweler by profession, noticed her passion for cricket early on. When local academies denied her entry because she was a girl, he reportedly enrolled her under her brother’s name, Sahil Verma, to let her train. Her mother, Praveen Bala, stood by her through every challenge.

That grit and fearlessness define Shafali’s game today. At just 15, she became the youngest Indian to play in a T20 International, and ever since, she has been one of the most explosive batters in women’s cricket.

Shafali Verma Net Worth and Commercial Stardom

As of 2025, Shafali Verma’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 11 crore, thanks to her BCCI central contract, Women’s Premier League (WPL) salary from Delhi Capitals, and a slew of endorsement deals with brands such as Puma, SG, and My11Circle. Her commercial appeal has soared following the World Cup triumph, with multiple brands eyeing her as the face of the new generation of Indian women cricketers.

India’s Women’s World Cup victory has not only rewritten history but also reshaped the sport’s narrative in the country. At the heart of it all stands Shafali Verma, the fearless cricketer from Rohtak who overcame criticism, pressure, and self-doubt to deliver when her team needed her most.

Her performance in the final will be remembered for generations, not just as an innings of runs and wickets, but as a moment that symbolized belief, redemption, and unshakable confidence. As India celebrates this monumental triumph, one thing is clear - the future of Indian women’s cricket is bright, and it has Shafali Verma’s name written all over it.