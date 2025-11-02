Ind W vs SA W World Cup Final: Live Streaming, Prediction, Head-to-Head, and More!

The grand finale of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is finally here, with India Women set to take on South Africa Women at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2, at 3:00 PM (IST). The match marks a historic moment for both teams - India are looking to lift their maiden World Cup trophy, while South Africa will aim to script their own underdog fairytale.

Fans in India can catch the match live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. The match will also be broadcast globally, ensuring cricket lovers around the world witness the showdown between two of the tournament’s most consistent teams.

When it comes to their head-to-head record, India holds a clear advantage. Out of 34 ODI encounters, India has won 20 matches, while South Africa has claimed 13 victories, with one game ending without a result. This gives the Indian side an upper hand, especially considering their morale-boosting win against Australia in the semi-finals.

The pitch at DY Patil Stadium is expected to be a balanced one, offering something for both batters and bowlers. Recent matches have seen high-scoring contests, with shorter boundaries helping the batters. Pacers might get an early swing under the evening lights, but spinners could play a key role as the game progresses. The weather forecast predicts cloudy skies with a slim chance of rain, although the match is expected to go on uninterrupted.

As for predictions, India are the favorites, backed by strong performances throughout the tournament and the home crowd advantage. The form of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma at the top will be crucial, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership will be under the spotlight. For South Africa, Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp remain their biggest hopes to turn the tide in their favor.

With both teams determined to make history, the Women’s World Cup 2025 Final promises to be a thrilling contest of skill, nerves, and national pride. Whether you watch from the stadium or online, expect a battle that could redefine the legacy of women’s cricket in India.