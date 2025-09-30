Ind W Cricketer Amanjot Kaur: Family, Net Worth, ODI Career, Stats, and More!

In the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 opener between India Women and Sri Lanka Women in Guwahati, Amanjot Kaur stood up when her team needed her most. After India’s top order unravelled, she came into bat under pressure and stitched a crucial partnership with Deepti Sharma, helping India recover and post a competitive total. At the time of writing she remains not out, having crossed the fifty mark in what is likely her maiden World Cup fifty. Her innings have been particularly notable because she was dropped earlier in the match, but she recovered well to make that chance count.

Amanjot’s journey to this moment is deeply tied to her family’s sacrifices and her strong personal will. Born in Mohali, she comes from humble beginnings. Her father, Bhupinder Singh, sacrificed much to support her early cricketing ambitions. He used to carry her on his scooter from their home in Mohali to training sessions, often enduring long hours and difficult travel in order to ensure she could attend practice.

Since she started training seriously, those moments have become part of family folklore, and Amanjot often reminded her father that one day she would make him proud by representing India on the global stage.

Her rise in cricket was neither smooth nor assured. In her early days she faced pushback when playing with boys in the neighbourhood, where she was sometimes denied the bat. But her talent, hard work and support from a dedicated coach helped her rise through the state and national squads. Her formative years were shaped by coaches who believed in her potential and pushed her to refine both batting and all-round skills.

Her grandmother also played a special role in her life. Many stories mention the grandmother’s decisive will and how her emotional and moral support sustained Amanjot through difficult phases. The family’s shared beliefs and humility remain central to her character as a cricketer.

As Amanjot continues her innings in the World Cup opener, the spotlight is on her for good reason. The pressure was intense: India had slumped to 124 for 6 at one point, and the game seemed to be slipping away. But the dropped catch, which could have ended her innings early, turned into a lifeline she seized expertly. At 39.5 overs, she nudged off Sugandika Kumari for two runs to bring up her fifty, showing composure and intent. Her blend of caution and aggression in the later overs could tilt the momentum in India’s favour.

For many fans watching, Amanjot Kaur is more than just a promising talent. She represents a story of grit, familial sacrifice, and timing that converges with opportunity. If she carries on and helps India post a strong finish, this knock may well become a remembered chapter in her cricketing biography, and possibly a turning point in her career at the big stage.